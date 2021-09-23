The body of a missing woman from Florida has been found behind a fire department in South Carolina, hundreds of miles from home.

Sheridan Wahl, 21, a student at the University of South Florida, was last heard from on Sunday 19 September in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was reportedly speaking on FaceTime with her mother.

On Tuesday, however, officials in Florence County said they had found her body behind the Hanna-Salem Fire Department nearly 45 miles away.

This story is developing.