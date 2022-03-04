A California woman who claimed to have been kidnapped and brutalised in captivity in 2016 has been arrested after investigators determined she faked her disappearance and was actually hiding out with her lover, federal authorities say.

Sherri Papini, then 34, had gone missing on 2 November after going for a jog.

Her phone, earbuds, and strands of her hair were found by her husband Keith, around a mile from their house.

She was found three weeks later on 24 November, Thanksgiving Day, on the side of a highway in Yolo County with chains around her waist, a “brand” on her shoulde, a broken nose and other injuries.

Ms Papini told investigators she had been held at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who abducted her and held her against her will.

On the basis of the details she had given to an FBI sketch artist, law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for Hispanic women matching Ms Papini’s description.

However, the investigation showed that Ms Papini had faked her kidnapping and had stayed with a former boyfriend in Costa Mesa, California, during those three weeks and had harmed herself to make her story convincing, authorities said.

In a statement, US attorney Phillip Talbert said: “When a young mother went missing in broad daylight, a community was filled with fear and concern.”

“Ultimately, the investigation revealed that there was no kidnapping and that time and resources that could have been used to investigate actual crime, protect the community, and provide resources to victims were wasted.”

Ms Papini faces a mail fraud charge related to the $30,000 that she received in reimbursement from the California Victim’s Compensation Board based on the false story.

Her reimbursement requests carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, while lying to a federal officer has a maximum five-year sentence.