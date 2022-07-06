Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce president found dead in Oklahoma home with injured husband
Police reportedly not searching for suspect
The president of an Oklahoma association for Black-owned business was found dead in her home on Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the Bixby, Oklahoma, home of Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce president Sherry Gamble Smith, around 8am on Wednesday, responding to a 911 call coming from inside the house.
There, they found Ms Smith dead and her husband Martin injured. He would later die at a nearby hospital.
Police are not looking for a suspect at this time, Fox23 reports.
Bixby police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating what happened.
The Independent has contacted both agencies for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
