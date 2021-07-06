Tennessee Highway Patrol releases dashcam footage of 2020 Knoxville shootout

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released dashcam footage from last summer showing a deadly pursuit and shootout that left a man suspected of committing murder in Florida dead.

The chase and subsequent shooting took place on an interstate in Knoxville in eastern Tennessee on 14 July, 2020. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Christian Ramos Murillo, a man with several aliases.

He was wanted for murder in North Lauderdale, Florida, after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the early hours of 14 July last year.

Investigators say Murillo drove to a house close by after the shooting where he stole a gun and ammunition. He then escaped in a green Chevrolet Tahoe, WBIR reported at the time.

Law enforcement officials tracked the vehicle and put out a so-called BOLO (be on the lookout) alert to other police departments.

An officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol saw the vehicle around 7pm that evening and tried to perform a traffic stop.

When the suspect refused to pull over, a chase began involving several troopers and deputies. The highway chase ended in a shootout after one of the officers managed to spin the suspect’s car.

WBIR reported that a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat for the 12-hour drive from Florida to Tennessee was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.