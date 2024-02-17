Four killed after shooting at Alabama car wash

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people were killed following a shooting at a car wash in Birmingham, Alabama.

Police responded to the scene following reports of multiple shots fired near the location at around 2.45pm local time on Friday, with officers later notified of several victims.

All four victims were male and had apparent gunshot wounds, Birmingham Police Department said.

The men were identified as Terrell Edwards, 38; Kevin McGhee, 38; Cortez Ray, 32; and Talton Tate, 36.

Edwards, Ray and Tate were pronounced dead on the scene. McGhee was transported to UAB Hospital with what police described as “life-threatening injuries” and was pronounced dead there.

According to the BPD, a preliminary investigation suggested that the men were in a neighbourhood car wash when an unknown suspect opened fire.

It is believed that one or more of the victims was targeted in the attack.

There is currently no one in custody in relation with the attack, and police have urged anyone with information to contact them. Crime Stoppers pays tipsters cash rewards of up to $5,000 for their tips.

On Saturday, in a separate release – BPD Chief Scott Thurmond – decried the “unfathomable amount of senseless violence” that had occurred in the city recently.

Chief Thurmond said he would work “tirelessly” to solve the many murders in the area that remained unsolved.

He previously told CBS affiliate WIAT-TV: "It’s really disgusting that these things continue to happen in our city over and over again and people have got to learn other ways to resolve their conflicts or come to some kind of resolution other than resorting to gunfire

“It disturbs the whole entire neighborhood over here. It’s just very disturbing for us as law enforcement officers trying to provide a safer city for all the citizens of Birmingham."

The shooting has increased the number of murder investigations in Birmingham to 12 so far this year, police said., per CBS.