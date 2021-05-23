Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

Three people have died and at least eight people following a mass shooting at a bar in Ohio, according to local police.

The Youngstown Police Department were called to the Torch Club Bar and Grille at 2 am, after they received reports of a shooting.

People affected by the gun violence were taken to the local hospital, the St Elizabeth Youngstown, but police were unable to comment on their conditions.

Lieutenant of Youngstown police Frank Rutherford said that police were attempting to speak to as many eyewitnesses as they could. No information was provided about motive or any possible suspect.

In 2016, Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law that allowed people to carry weapons into places such as, bars, restaurants and daycare facilities.

Recently, there have been a number of high profile shootings across the country. NPR reported that, prior to this one, that there had been 194 mass shootings since the start of 2021 in the USA on 10 May.

Read more:

On 9 May, a shooter opened fire on his girlfriend’s family while they attended a Mother’s Day party that was upset he was not invited to in Colorado Springs. Local police deemed it an incident of domestic abuse.

In April, another shooter went on a killing spree around the Atlanta area whose victims were mostly women of Asian heritage.