Six people shot at subway station in the Bronx

Six people have reportedly been shot at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx in New York.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, following the incident on Monday.

One of the victims died at St Barnabas Hospital, police said, according to ABC7. The injuries to the other five are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and a gun has yet to be recovered by authorities.

The reported shooting happened on the uptown four train platform at 4:47p.m. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said northbound 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St.-Grand Concourse to Burnside Ave and 4 trains are bypassing Mount Eden Ave in both directions.

In a post on X, the NYPD wrote: “Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct .

“Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area.”

