Police hunt suspected gunman after four people shot dead in Ohio neighborhood
Police say they are seeking Steven Alexander Marlow in connection with the quadruple homicide in Butler Township
Four people have been shot dead, including a mother and her daughter, in a small town in Ohio.
Police were called to reports of shots fired in Butler Township, just north of Dayton, shortly before midday on Friday, Butler Township police chief John Porter said during a news conference.
They found the bodies of four victims at multiple locations, Mr Porter said.
Police are searching for Steven Alexander Marlow, 39, in connection with the homicides.
He is described as 5’11” (180cms), 160 pounds (72kgs), with brown hair, blue eyes, and possibly driving a 2007 white Ford Edge with the license plate JES 9806.
He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow shirt.
“If anyone sees Marlow or the vehicle they should call 911 immediately as he is likely to be armed and dangerous,” Mr Porter told reporters.
“This is the first violent crime in this neighbourhood in recent memory,” he added.
A man told WHIO that his daughter and granddaughter were among the victims.
There was a large police presence at the scene of the shootings on Friday afternoon.
WHIO reported that police had sealed two houses on Hardwicke Place with crime scene tape.
Butler Township is a town of just under 8,000 residents about eight miles north of Dayton.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.