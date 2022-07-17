One dead and two injured in shooting at California bowling alley
Violence unfolded after a fight broke out at Granada Bowl in Livermore
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Livermore bowling alley
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a bar inside a California bowling alley, according to police.
Officials say that the shooting took place after a fight broke out at Granada Bowl in Livermore, California, on Saturday night.
The victim was a 28-year-old male, while the two other victims are in stable condition in hospital and none of their identities have been released.
Investigators say that the gunman ran from the scene and they still following up leads to find them.
“At 6 p.m. this evening, a fight broke out at Granada Bowl in Livermore. One of the patrons involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired several rounds striking three adult victims,” the police department said in a statement.
“We are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time. The suspect ran off. We currently following up suspect leads. Granada Bowl is closed at this time until further notice. We will provide additional details as we have them.”
