Two Chicago police officers wounded after shooting on city’s west side

Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded on Sunday after they responded to a “shots fired” alert in the city’s West Side, authorities said.

Both officers were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for their injuries.

One officer was in critical but stable condition after being struck to the collarbone and shoulder. The other officer was in good condition and recovering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The man who allegedly shot at police officers during the incident was also wounded but in stable condition. He was taken to a separate hospital in the Chicago area.

“Thankfully, none of the injuries are life-threatening to either the officers or the offender. But it just underscores the danger that our men and women in the police department face every single day. They run to danger to protect us. And we can’t ever forget that,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The officers were dispatched to the West Side of Chicago around 7am local time over a “shots fired” alert.

When they arrived, officers found a man in a vacant lot. The man, who has not been identified by police, then fired shots at the officers as they approached him, said Chicago police superintendent David Brown during a Sunday press conference.

“They were in uniform, clearly Chicago police officers, and this offender had no regard for their position as police officers — no regard — and began trying to kill them. Let’s be clear: This offender turned and immediately tried to kill these officers by firing a gun at them and hitting both of them. But for the good Lord’s grace, that we’re not here talking about planning a funeral for our officers,” Mr Brown said.

The suspect was shot in a “lower extremity” after shooting at the police officers, Mr Brown added.

Following the latest shooting, the Chicago mayor pleaded with residents to put an end to the gun violence.

“Let’s say a prayer for all involved. Let’s pray for peace in our city,” Ms Lightfoot said. “We’ve got to put these guns down. We’ve got to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city.”

Mr Brown revealed that 15 Chicago police officers have been shot while on duty within the last 15 months. In that same time frame, 108 police officers have been shot at, he added.