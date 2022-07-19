Man fatally shot in his car while reserving space for Law and Order shoot in Brooklyn
A man has been shot and killed while he was reserving parking spots for a recording for the TV show Law and Order in Brooklyn, New York.
The 31-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the Greenpoint neighbourhood with a traffic cone on the rooftop when the shooter approached his car at around 5.15am on Tuesday morning on North Henry Street, according to ABC7.
The suspect opened the car door and shot the victim several times. The 31-year-old was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was pronounced dead after being hit in the face and neck.
The suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, fled the area.
More follows...
