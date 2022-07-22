Active shooter situation closes down state park in eastern Iowa

An active shooter situation has led to the shutting down of a state park in eastern Iowa.

The Quad City Times reported that Maquoketa Caves State Park has been closed, as have other facilities in the area.

A park employee said she was told she could go home after police came to the park, according to the paper. They instituted a lockdown after the report of the shooting at around 8am on Friday.

Parents and their kids at Camp Shalom in the area were told that it was locked down.

“We were just notified that there is an active shooter at Maquoketa Caves”, a message to parents said, according to The Quad City Times.

“Our top priority is camper safety, and we are following the protocols”, the statement continued. “NO campers are at the Maquoketa Caves. They are all on camp property being transported to Little Bear Park in Maquoketa.”

“Please use your smartphone to locate Little Bear Park in Maquoketa. We will have more information when we get notified”, the message said.

Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg told the press on Friday morning that one person of interest remains “unaccounted for”.

A search is being conducted with a plane flying above the park. It’s located east of Cedar Rapids, near the Illinois border.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the park has “more caves than any state park”.

“Enormous bluffs tower throughout the park, and a six-mile trail system winds through geologic formations and forests brimming with natural beauty”, the department’s website states. “As one of the state’s earliest state parks, Maquoketa Caves has been a popular destination for picnickers and hikers since the 1860s.”

More follows...