Boy, 12, shot dead in car after parents pulled over to eat in Brooklyn
A 12-year-old boy has been shot dead while sitting in his family’s parked car after stopped to eat in Brooklyn, New York police have said.
The car was struck by a large number of shots on Thursday night, and the boy sitting in the passenger seat was hit several times, The New York Times reported.
Assistant Chief Michael Kemper told the press that the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, who entered office at the beginning of this year, said at Thursday night press briefing: “The 12-year-old we lost, sitting here in that car, eating – The question I continue to ask: ‘What about the innocent people? What about people sitting in their cars that are shot and killed?’”
The mayor and former police captain, who was elected in part because he promised a crackdown on crime in the city, asserted that the killer would be caught.
More follows...
