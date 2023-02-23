Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people were shot, two of of them fatally, at a homicide crime scene outside of Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, according to police.

The victims included a 9-year-old girl and an Orlando-based TV journalist who was producing a story about a woman was found shot to death at the location in Pine Hills earlier in the day.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Spectrum News 13 said on Wednesday it was not yet releasing the names of its personnel wounded and killed in the violence.

Another media member covering the scene was critically injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The mother of the child was also shot and injured.

A suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is in custody, the sheriffs said.

This image released by the Orange County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Keith Melvin Moses. Authorities say a central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day near Orlando, Florida (AP)

The gunman allegedly walked up to a Spectrum News 13 vehicle just after 4pm and shot inside, hitting a reporter and a photographer, then went into a nearby home and began firing inside, killing the girl and wounding her mother, the sheriff said.

“So, the suspect is not saying much right now,” Mr Mina said. “It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not. We’re still trying to work all that out.”

“It’s unclear why exactly they were targeted, and certainly we’re going to look into that,” he added.

Police arrested the 19-year-old near the scene and found a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Earlier in the day, a woman in her 20s was found shot to death in her vehicle in the location where the later shootings took place.

Mr Moses has been charged with murder in the first shooting, and is expected to be charged in the later killings as well, according to the sheriff.

It is unclear if Mr Moses has legal representation or how he will plead.

Mr Moses has previously been arrested for motor vehicle theft, domestic violance battery, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, burglary, fialure to appear in court, grand theft, and probation violations, according to records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

The White House offered its condolences on Wednesday.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.