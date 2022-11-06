Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

9 hospitalised after shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police say two of the nine victims are in critical condition

Jenna Amatulli
Sunday 06 November 2022 14:49
(Twitter)

Nine people were wounded in a shooting outside of a bar on Saturday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Authorities are looking for the multiple suspects responsible.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters at a news conference on Sunday morning that the incident occurred just before 11pm and involved the suspects jumping out of a vehicle before opening fire on the crowd outside the Kensington area bar, according to CNN.

The suspects fired off at least 40 shots, police said.

Commissioner Stanford noted that the suspects “may have spotted someone that they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just begun firing at the group of individuals that were there.” Police have not yet identified a motive.

The nine adult victims were all brought to Temple University Hospital and aged 23-40, according to local Philadelphia news.

Commissioner Stanford confirmed that two were in critical condition while the other seven were stable.

“We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here,” Commissioner Stanford said during the Sunday press conference.

He added: “We’ll try to gather video and hopefully be able to get some additional information as well as video surveillance that may be able to help us identify who was responsible for this. This is an area that’s always busy.”

The suspects were seen in a black vehicle and police are asking those in the area to help provide any additional information they may have about the shooting.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in