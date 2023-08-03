Suspect arrested after shooting at Michigan assisted living home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michigan police arrested a male suspect on Thursday who allegedly carried out a shooting across multiple locations in the town of Saline, including an assisted living home.

Saline police vehicles were seen at a United Auto Workers hall, as well as at the Linden Square Assisted Living Center, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to Huron Valley Ambulance, WXYZ reports.

“Saline Police responded to an active shooter situation at Linden Square Assisted Living Center. Additional details are forthcoming,” police wrote on Facebook. “City and school facilities went on a temporary lock down in response. At this time, it is believed there is no further threat to the community.”

A local resident told Detroit Newsthe shooting appeared to be a domestic incident between residents who live across from the assisted living centre.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.