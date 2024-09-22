Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 15-year-old was shot dead getting off the school bus just months after his teenage brother was also murdered.

Earkavion Lee, 15, was getting off the school bus on Thursday afternoon in Columbus, Georgia, when he was shot. Police responded to the scene, and Lee was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 5:15 p.m.

That same day, police took 20-year-old Roannil Clanton into custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities have not said how they identified Clanton as a suspect, nor have they released a possible motive in the killing.

Clanton has been charged with murder and six counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in jail ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Roannil Clanton, 20, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. The victim’s brother was also murdered earlier this year. ( Columbus police )

Lee was a freshman at Kendrick High School in Muscogee County, and the district released a statement after his death.

“The Muscogee County School District mourns the tragic loss of one of our students, Earkavion Lee, a 9th-grade student at Kendrick High School, as a result of senseless gun violence,” it read. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire school community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Lee is the brother of Earkus Porter Jr., 18, who was shot dead in the same city in February, according to WTVM. Porter’s family told the outlet at the time, Earkus was lured to where he was shot.

“He’s not a late night runner, he’s a gamer. He likes to sit in the house and play the game, anybody that knows me knows that my son loves the game,” his mom said at the time.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.