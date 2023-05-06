Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas shopping mall

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have responded to reports of a shooting at an outlets shopping mall in Texas, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate the shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to FOX4 in Dallas.

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update,” tweeted Allen Police Department.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed that the shooter is dead at the scene.

In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.

News channel footage from helicopters showed long lines of people being escorted away from the shops with their hands in the air.

Allen Premium Outlets is an outdoor mall with more than 120 outlet stores, its website states. It is located around 25 miles north of Dallas.

“We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping,” eyewitness Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter, told Fox4.

“We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us.”