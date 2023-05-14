Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A late-night shooting in Yuma, Arizona, left seven people injured, local police say.

The victims were transported to hospital for treatment. As yet, no suspect is in custody.

ABC News reports that police responded to a call about an aggravated assault, which came in just before 11pm local time.

Lt Craig Johnson of the Yuma Police Department said officers responded to South J Edward Drive in the Terra Bella neighbourhood.

On arrival, they found several people injured at a gathering, local radio reports that it was teenagers having a party.

The mother of one of the victims told the Z93 radio station: “My son attended a party in the foothills last night. A fight broke out, and shots were fired.”

She continues: “My son was caught in the crossfire and was shot in the leg. The bullet exited near the back of his knee. A bullet also grazed his arm. X-rays show that there is probably no serious damage, but they are keeping him overnight or at this point, day, for observation.”

The mother adds: “My kid attended a party like 15-year-olds do. Is this what is happening in Yuma now? I am sickened, saddened and pissed off. We need to do better.”

She says they don’t know what motivated the shooting and she does not know who was involved and adds her son was not targeted. He was “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

While the suspect is still at large, Lt Johnson says there is no credible ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.