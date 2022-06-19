Shoppers flee after gunman opens fire at mall in Fairfax County

Footage on social media shows terrified shoppers running out of Tysons Corner mall

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Sunday 19 June 2022 06:11
<p>Entrance doors on bridge to Tyson’s Corner Mall in Fairfax, Virginia</p>

(Getty)

Shoppers fled in panic on Saturday after a gun was fired during a fight at a northern Virginia mall.

No injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police have since said.

Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation’s capital, Fairfax County police tweeted.

Social media footage showed terrified members of the public running out of the complex and through parking garages in fear that this may have been the latest in the nation’s spate of mass shootings.

According to authorities, a fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries and no confirmed reports of additional shots fired.

Officers immediately began clearing the mall to make sure no suspects were still present and also were helping those who had sheltered in place.

The authorities asked people who were sheltering to stay in place until officers came to them.

Police said the mall was subsequently closed and they asked people to avoid the area.

