Six people confirmed dead in mystery Philadelphia house fire and shooting

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five victims, as well as their suspected killer, were found dead after a shooting and fire in a home in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

All six of the deceased were family members, law enforcement officials said in a press conference.

Britni McLaughlin-Le, 37 and Xuong Le, 40, a married couple, were both found dead, as were their children, Natalya Le, 17, Nakalya Le, 13, and Xavier Le, 10.

Canh Le, 43 — the father’s brother and uncle to the three children — is believed to have shot the family and set the house on fire Wednesday. His remains were also found in the wreckage.

Two police officers who responded to the home also suffered gunshot wounds. Both are now in stable condition.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said it was the suspect’s parents who told investigators he was likely responsible. A motive is not yet known.

"He just went haywire," Mr Stollsteimer said.

In a statement to NBC 10 Philadelphia, Ms McLaughlin-Le’s family thanked the public for their condolences and asked for privacy as they grieve.

"Britni and Xuong were a happily married couple for 17 years, loving and devoted parents to their three children, their extended family, and their beloved friends,” the family said. “Their three children all excelled in academics, the arts, and sports.”

“Our hearts are broken and we vow to cherish the memories of our loved ones and we will work to ensure that their legacies live on,” they said.