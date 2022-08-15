Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least three people were shot outside the Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday evening.

The shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot, which immediately drove away, according to park officials.

Two of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the third person reportedly refused to accept medical attention.

“Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating,” Six Flags said in a statement.

The shooting prompted a heavy police deployment at the park and led to chaos among the visitors. The park was closed early on Sunday after the incident.

The Gurnee police officers said there was no indication that the shooting was an “active shooter incident” and they have been receiving assistance from the Lake County sheriff’s office, along with officers from other nearby regions of the northern Chicago metropolitan area.

Video circulating on social media showed visitors running to find shelter inside the park.

“The horror of the families and kids hiding in the bathroom with us,” wrote Paulina Palermo on Twitter. “I hope nobody experiences this fear ever. Everybody I hope you are safe.”

A video shared on social media purported to show people climbing through barbed wire to flee the amusement park.

“I thought there were fireworks right away. Then we saw hundreds of people running,” Charlie Donda, who ran with his friends to the water park to hide, told CBS News.

“It was pretty scary but we are safe.”

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, in a statement, said that she was “heartbroken to hear about the shooting”.

“My staff and I are actively monitoring the situation and are in communication with law enforcement,” she added while thanking the first responders.

“Our country’s gun violence has touched too many of us — enough is enough.”