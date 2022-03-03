Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.

Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.

The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.

The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries.

One of the suspects has been charged with the juvenile equivalent of criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to watch some of the video, and it’s a good thing we have some video, but it’s unpleasant to watch,” Mr Frye said.

“From the stuff that I’ve learned at this point during the investigation, it is very sensitive. It is what I would consider severe,” Mr Frye told media.

Police refused to reveal further details of the allegations, citing the age of those involved.

But the victim’s aunt, Renita Contreras, told FOX59 her niece was allegedly “tortured, beaten, [and] confined“ by the other girls, who sat on top of her for hours, and burned her with lighters.

Police are working to obtain warrants to secure more cellphone footage of the alleged attack.

They say further charges are likely.