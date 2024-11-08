The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three elementary school teachers have been accused of abusing children after allegedly feeding one hot sauce and spicy Takis chips despite knowing they had digestive issues.

Marrisa Johnson, 26, Makayla Lomax, 31, and Morgan Donahue, 21, all face charges of endangering the welfare of a child at Smyrna Elementary School in Delaware.

An investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice found an alleged pattern of disturbing behavior operating in a special needs elementary classroom by multiple members of staff. The three women who worked at the school would “throw objects at the students, yell at them, and call them names”, according to the report.

Lomax is accused of striking a child in the face and spraying them with water to discipline them, police said.

In another incident outside of the classroom in the fall of 2022, Johnson and Donahue allegedly “fed hot sauce and hot Takis to a special needs student who had a known digestive disability”.

Lomax is accused of child abuse in the third degree, offensive touching, and nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held under a $12,500 unsecured bond with no contact orders.

Johnson is charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and is held on a $10,000 unsecured bond while Donahue is facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child with a $500 bond.

According to a statement from the Smyrna School District, staff officials reported the alleged wrongdoing to the Division of Family Services and the Smyrna Police Department in February.

“We have worked diligently with our law enforcement partners throughout the investigation,” a spokesperson said. “The community and school system have been patiently waiting the conclusion of those extraordinary efforts. We appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of law enforcement in bringing closure to this troubling matter.

“The relevant employees have not been in the presence of our students since the district was made aware of the alleged wrongdoing. Most individuals alleged to be involved no longer work for the District.

“Student safety is of paramount importance to the Smyrna School District,” the statement continued. “We will continue to evaluate and improve all aspects of school safety. We will also continue to support our school community through this difficult time.”

It is not clear from the statement who else was investigated, or for what specific allegations,