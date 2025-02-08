The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was shot dead by a white police officer in Illinois last summer after she called 911, has reached a $10 million settlement over her death, according to reports.

After “extensive confidential discussion” between attorneys for Massey’s family and officials in Sangamon County, the two parties have agreed to settle through mediation, according to a memo seen by CBS News.

Massey, 36, was shot and killed by Sean Grayson, a former sheriff’s deputy, in her own home on July 6, 2024, after calling 911 to report a potential intruder.

Her death led to protests around the United States and attracted attention from lawmakers at all levels - even former president Joe Biden who shared his condolences, asked for justice for Massey’s family and called for police reform.

open image in gallery Sonya Massey was shot and killed by a former sheriff’s deputy in Sangamon County, Illinois. Her family has reached a $10 million settlement over her death ( Chicago Sun-Times )

The proposed settlement will go to the Sangamon County Board for a vote. They are set to decide whether or not to approve it at their meeting Thursday.

Massey had called police just before 1 a.m. on July 6, 2024, after hearing what she described as “banging” noises.

The Illinois woman had reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia but was taking medication to manage it, according to her daughter.

Grayson and an unidentified deputy responded to the call of a prowler and searched the premises of Massey’s home but did not find the source. The two then entered Massey’s home to ask for identification and speak with her. But things devolved into chaos within two minutes.

While the unnamed deputy searched the rest of the home, Grayson spotted a pot of boiling water on the stove and asked Massey to remove it.

Body camera footage showed Massey picking up the pot which caused Grayson and his partner to retreat into the living room to remove themselves from the “hot, steaming water.”

open image in gallery In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police, Massey, left, talks with former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson outside her home in Springfield, Ill., July 6, 2024.

Massey responded, “Away from the hot, steaming water? I’ll rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson, who claims he felt threatened, then drew his firearm. He fired three shots at Massey – one of which went through her head ultimately killing her.

Grayson was fired from the sheriff’s office and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the aftermath, reports found that Grayson worked for six separate law enforcement agencies within four years before being hired by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. He had two DUIs and had been found with an unregistered gun in his car.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office had agreed to be monitored by the Justice Department for two years as part of a program created by the Biden administration to increase local police department oversight.