Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Sunday 12 December 2021 13:28
<p>Sophie Long, 11, has been found in a foreign country and her father, Michael Long, is in police custody</p>

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July.

US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter.

“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals paid off this morning,” Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement on Saturday. “We are so happy Sophie is safe.”

More follows...

