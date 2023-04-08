Dozens flee South Carolina beach as six people shot

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six people were hospitalised after a shooting took place on a South Carolina beach, according to police.

Authorities say that several people suspects have been arrested on weapons charges following the incident on the Isle of Palms, near Charleston, on Friday afternoon.

The six victims were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WCIV.

The incident took place after altercations broke out as a large group gathered on the beach under the pier for senior skip day, an annual tradition where final-year high school students avoid classes.

Police said that most of the victims were teenagers and a few were adults, reported WCBD.

Shooting just happened at Isle of Palms pic.twitter.com/FtZZm0qXyJ — Morsyn (@morsyn69) April 7, 2023

“IOP PD responded to a shooting on the beach behind Sea Cabins. Four individuals were shot and have been transported to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries. Several law-enforcement agencies on the scene to assist with the investigation. Investigation is ongoing,” police tweeted.

And they later added: “Update: IOPPD has several people detained. Still investigating to determine whether they were involved in the shooting.”

Dozens of people were seen fleeing the beach in videos of the incident that was quickly posted to Twitter.

Police say that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The shooting took place near a pier that sits in front of a popular strip of bars and restaurants, according to The Post and Courier.