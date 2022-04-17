Nine hurt at South Carolina club in state’s second mass shooting in two days

Nine people have been injured in a shooting at a club in South Carolina on Easter morning, according to reports.

State officials told The Associated Press that it was investigating the incident and that nobody had so far been killed, although gave no information on the severity of the injuries.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it had been asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, about 80 miles west of Charleston, the state’s biggest city.

According to local TV station WTOC, the shooting happened at a club on Ashley Circle Road early on Sunday morning, where at least one bar was advertising an Easter party on Saturday night.

It comes just one day after 14 people were injured in a mass shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, with nine shot and five more hurt in the panic as shoppers fled the violence.

Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said authorities believed the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but triggered by “some kind of conflict” between armed people who knew each other.

“We don’t believe this was random,” said Mr Holbrook. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

Police arrested 22-year-old Jewayne M Price on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, with more charges possible.

This story is breaking and will be updated.