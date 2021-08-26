Florida beachgoer finds $1mn in cocaine washed up on sand

A beachgoer in Florida Keys reported a “suspicious” package that turned out to be 70-pound bricks of cocaine valued at $1 million, according to reports.

The beachgoer found the package washed up near the city of Marathon, located in the middle of the Florida Keys on Sunday, reported the Miami Herald.

The discovery was confirmed by police officials who shared a photo of the “suspicious package” on Twitter.

“Boca Raton, FL; Beachgoer discovered a suspicious package washed-up along the shoreline & contacted local authorities. #BorderPatrol agents recovered the package which contained 67 lbs. of cocaine, valued at over 1 million dollars,” chief patrol agent Thomas G Martin said in a tweet.

The package contained 25 bricks of cocaine, according to Border Patrol spokesperson Adam Hoffner.

A local media report suggests that the washing up of these drug packages is the byproduct of illicit, maritime drug smuggling between Florida and the Caribbean.

The US coast guard earlier on 5 August hauled close to $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana in 20 seizures across the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, making it the agency’s largest haul ever, said the report.