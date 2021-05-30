Florida shooting: Two dead and more than 20 injured outside club in Hialeah

Florida police chief calls shooting a ‘cowardly act of gun violence’

Sunday 30 May 2021 13:49
Two people were killed and more than 20 injured after multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowd outside a nightclub on Sunday morning in south Florida.

The shooting occurred in Hialeah, south of Miami. Miami-Dade police director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez III called the shooting a “cowardly act of gun violence”.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims,” he added in a tweet.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.