Boy, 10, calls police after father kills brothers and mother but spares him

A 10-year-old boy called the police after his dad killed his three brothers and mother but spared him, police said on Tuesday.

The father of the family is believed to have fatally shot three of his sons, including two children, and his wife then himself in their home in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Officers found the five dead on Monday morning after a fourth son, who is 10, called police to report the shootings, said Sgt. Gary Knight.

Jonathan Candy, 42, is believed to have killed his 39-year-old wife, and sons, 18, 14 and 12, Knight said.

Candy then turned the gun on himself.

He “systematically” went through the home, shooting and killing the children, police said.

Police said the motive remains a mystery.

“We don’t know” why the fourth child was spared or a motive for the killings, Knight said.

He added that the boy “woke up and discovered what had happened”.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre,” Knight said,

The scene in Oklahoma ( OKLAHOMAN )

The 10-year-old was placed in the custody of relatives.

Police had no previous contact with the family and had not previously been called to their home, he said.

A Oklahoma Police report read: “At 9:35 AM yesterday, Oklahoma City Police received a 911 call stating five people were dead inside the residence at 2804 Mirage St. Responding officers made entry into the home where they indeed found the five people listed above to be deceased. All five had been shot to death.

“Investigators believe the deceased suspect, Jonathon Candy, armed himself with a gun and killed the four victims before turning the gun on himself. A fourth child in the residence was unharmed and was released to family members at the scene.

“It remains a mystery as to what caused Mr. Candy to murder his wife and three of his children. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.”