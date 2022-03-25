Man seen in video punching airline staff arrested and charged with battery

A man who was allegedly seen in a viral video punching a Southwest Airlines employee after reportedly being removed from a flight has been charged with battery.

Courney Drummond was arrested on Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

His charges include simple battery, battery and obstruction, according to law enforcement.

Police have said that Mr Drummond was removed from a flight for “behaving disorderly” and that he “refused to comply” with the flight crew when the Southwest Airlines flight was taxiing from the gate to the tarmac, prompting the plane to go back to the gate.

Following his removal from the plane, police say that Mr Drummond threatened a gate agent and then punched him. Police arrested him around 9.19pm.

