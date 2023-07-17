Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspect arrested after three people wounded in separate stabbings in North Carolina

Stabbings occurred with in minutes, police say

Bevan Hurley
Monday 17 July 2023 17:23
<p>An aerial view of the site of a stabbing attack in Oxford, North Carolina, on 17 July</p>

An aerial view of the site of a stabbing attack in Oxford, North Carolina, on 17 July

(ABC11)

A suspect has been arrested after three people were stabbed in separate attacks in Oxford, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

The seemingly random stabbings occurred within minutes at a Walmart Supercenter, a McDonald’s and in a nearby street in the city centre, Oxford Police Chief Patricia Ford told ABC11.

Witnesses provided police with a description of a suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted shortly afterwards on Interstate 85 by Granville County Sheriff’s deputies.

A suspect was arrested after a short pursuit, police said.

Recommended

The alleged offender, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Granville County Detention Center.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals, where their conditions are not known, Chief Ford said.

The investigation is continuing, but police said the stabbings appeared to be random.

No further details were immiediately available.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in