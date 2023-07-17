Suspect arrested after three people wounded in separate stabbings in North Carolina

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been arrested after three people were stabbed in separate attacks in Oxford, North Carolina, on Monday morning.

The seemingly random stabbings occurred within minutes at a Walmart Supercenter, a McDonald’s and in a nearby street in the city centre, Oxford Police Chief Patricia Ford told ABC11.

Witnesses provided police with a description of a suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted shortly afterwards on Interstate 85 by Granville County Sheriff’s deputies.

A suspect was arrested after a short pursuit, police said.

The alleged offender, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Granville County Detention Center.

The three victims were transported to area hospitals, where their conditions are not known, Chief Ford said.

The investigation is continuing, but police said the stabbings appeared to be random.

No further details were immiediately available.