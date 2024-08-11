Support truly

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his 74-year-old mom and wounding his dad after he was told he could stay at their Ohio home, according to a report.

Kenneth Mortimer, 40, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and felonious assault in connection to the attack.

On Friday, police in Hamilton County, Ohio, were called to a home. Authorities determined that Mortimer got into an argument with his mom, Barbara Mortimer, when she told him he could not stay overnight at the home, according to WXIX.

Kenneth Mortimer, 40, is accused of fatally stabbing his mom and wounding his father inside their Ohio home. ( Hamilton County Justice Center )

The argument turned physical and Barbara asked her husband, Thomas, to call 911.

That is when Kenneth Mortimer grabbed a knife from the kitchen and approached his parents sitting on the couch, according to the report. He began to stab both of them.

Barbara Mortimer ran to the door but was tackled by Kenneth and dragged back into the home.

Kenneth Mortimer fled the scene after the alleged attack and was found by police. He admitted to stabbing both his parents, according to the report.

A judge set Kenneth Mortimer’s bond at $2 million. His dad remains in serious condition at the hospital.