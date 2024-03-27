Four people dead and five wounded in multiple stabbings in Illinois

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mail carrier is reportedly among the dead after a mass-stabbing in Rockford, Illinois on Wednesday.

Four people were killed, while five others were injured, in the attack in the area of the 2300 block of Holmes Street at around 1:15 p.m.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said her department received multiple calls to “multiple scenes”.

When officers arrived, they found three victims deceased, while another was declared dead on arrival in the hospital.

One of the others in hospital was in a critical condition as of 4.15pm local time.

“We have a suspect in custody who is being interviewed at this time,” Chief Redd said, adding that they did not have any other suspects currently.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana told reporters that they were dealing with various addresses in the area.

One victim had multiple stab wounds to her hands and face, the Sheriff said, adding that a Good Samaritan who came to help her had also required medical treatment.

It was reported one of the victims was a mail carrier.

In a statement released to My Stateline, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said city leadership was shocked by the “horrific act of violence.”

“We can report that the suspect is in custody and the threat has been neutralized,” Mayor McNamara said. “Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery.

“We have multiple jurisdictions working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again. We will continue to provide updates,” the mayor said.

Rockford is a city around 90 miles east of Chicago.