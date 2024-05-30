The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fitness influencer Stefi Cohen has been arrested for allegedly hacking into a man’s laptop and sharing his girlfriend’s nude photos online.

Ms Cohen, whose full name is Stefanie Cohen Magarici, was arrested on multiple criminal charges involving sexual cyberharassment and resisting arrest on Tuesday outside her Miami home.

The 32-year-old has one million Instagram followers and is also a professional boxer and powerlifter.

An arrest report from the Miami Police Department states that she was taken into custody after her ex-boyfriend and a woman reported her to detectives in November 2023.

They alleged that Ms Cohen had accessed the ex-boyfriend’s laptop after guessing “commonly used passwords” to access his iCloud account and obtain sexual photos of the woman which were then shared across various group chats that she, Ms Cohen and “several other girls were also a part of,” without the victim’s consent, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ms Cohen then informed the woman of the leak and that she sent the nude photos with the purpose of “exposing and humiliating her,” the affidavit adds.

Police said the incident happened after she had learned in March 2022 that the woman was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, who she used to live with.

The report states that he had left his laptop at Ms Cohen’s home, adding that he and the other woman returned to the police to provide additional information on 16 April, leading to her arrest.

Police said on Tuesday, they surveilled Ms Cohen’s Loquat Avenue home and moved in to arrest her after she walked outside.

Authorities said after an officer informed her that she was under arrest, she “did not comply and began to walk at fast pace back to her residence,” saying that she was heading home and going to call her boyfriend so she could pick up her dog.

“Ms. Cohen then stated she was not going with them and began to physically resist,” police wrote.

At one point, she tried a leg sweep on the officer while in handcuffs and even broke the locking mechanism in the police car she was later placed into, the affidavit said.

Authorities said Ms Cohen declined to speak with detectives about the case at MPD headquarters.

Police took her to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of unauthorized access to a computer, a felony, as well as misdemeanor sexual cyberharassment and criminal mischief charges. Ms Cohen also faces a municipal resisting arrest violation.

She was released from jail on Wednesday morning.