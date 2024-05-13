Jump to content

Boardwalk Empire actor Steve Buscemi punched while walking in New York City

Actor Steve Buscemi's publicist gives update after the Boardwalk Empire star was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 May 2024 05:07
Steve Buscemi attacked - latest update
Steve Buscemi attacked - latest update (2019 Invision)

Actor Steve Buscemi, star of Fargo and Boardwalk Empire, was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist. “He is okay and appreciates everyone’s well wishes."

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault Wednesday. Buscemi’s representative confirmed Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi's “Boardwalk Empire” co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

