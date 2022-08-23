‘Gruesome discovery’ as daughter finds Washington couple murdered in their home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Washington couple were found killed in their homes when their daughter visited to check on them, according to police.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said that Steven and Mina Shulz, both 51, were killed in their home in Olalla, Washington.

The Shulz's daughter visited her parents' home on Thursday to check in on them and discovered evidence of a break-in at the house. She was unable to locate her parents, so she called 911 to report them missing.

Police arrived at the home and began searching, which led to them making the "gruesome discovery" of the couple that they said had died "from homicidal violence," according to a press statement.

"Imagine your child coming to check on you and to find that kind of a scene," Lt Ken Dickinson told KCPQ-TV.

Police identified Shaun D Rose, 40, as a possible suspect thanks to an influx of tips. and began searching for him. The suspect was initially spotted driving an allegedly stolen car in Mason County, leading deputies on a short chase through Mason and Pierce counties before the chase became too dangerous to continue. Mr Rose was later identified at a gas station in Tacoma, Washington, on Sunday night, and was apprehended after an alleged struggle with responding officers.

Mr Rose was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the couple. He was also charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said he has a history of car theft, burglary, theft, and drug use.

His bail has been set at $5m.

The couple were well-loved in their community. Dwaine Weyland, a friend of the couple, told KCPQ-TV that the pair were opening a brewery in a month. A makeshift memorial was established outside their soon-to-open brewery after news of their deaths became public.

"It's just senseless," Mr Weyland said. "They deserved a chance to realize their dream. They deserved a chance to continue their life because all they did was contribute good to the world."

He said that the Mr and Ms Shulz were "everything to us."

The Shulz's daughter was distraught and offered few comments, but told FOX13 that people needed to take time to say "I love you" to their loved ones whenever they can.

Police have not identified a motive in the killings, and have not identified any connection between Mr Rose and the family.