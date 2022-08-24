Former NYC politician’s son out on bond for attempted murder arrested again

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grandson of a former New York City politician has been arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, attempted obstruction of justice, and for conspiracy to distribute and possess marijuana after being released on bail for an attempted murder charge.

Steven Molinaro, 33, the grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, was released on a $600,000 bond after he was charged with attempted murder. He allegedly shot a woman he periodically dated. That incident occurred at his family's home in Fort Wadsworth on 27 April.

The US District Attorney's Office in New York's Eastern District wants Mr Molinero locked up, citing photos the man posted of himself to social media in which he's traveling by private plane to various countries.

Prosecutors are arguing Mr Molinero is a flight risk and has resources to flee, and as a result should be in detention.