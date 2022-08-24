Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former NYC politician’s son out on bond for attempted murder arrested again

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 24 August 2022 18:07
<p>Steven Molinero, grandson of Staten Island Borough President James Molinero, poses on a plane for a photo. He was arrested on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his on-again-off-again girlfriend.</p>

Steven Molinero, grandson of Staten Island Borough President James Molinero, poses on a plane for a photo. He was arrested on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his on-again-off-again girlfriend.

(New York District Attorney)

The grandson of a former New York City politician has been arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, attempted obstruction of justice, and for conspiracy to distribute and possess marijuana after being released on bail for an attempted murder charge.

Steven Molinaro, 33, the grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, was released on a $600,000 bond after he was charged with attempted murder. He allegedly shot a woman he periodically dated. That incident occurred at his family's home in Fort Wadsworth on 27 April.

The US District Attorney's Office in New York's Eastern District wants Mr Molinero locked up, citing photos the man posted of himself to social media in which he's traveling by private plane to various countries.

Prosecutors are arguing Mr Molinero is a flight risk and has resources to flee, and as a result should be in detention.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in