Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police officers in Stockton, California and Chicago are working together to determine whether a serial killer operating on the west coast was responsible for deaths in the Windy City.

According to CBS 13 in Sacramento, police in Stockton have been speaking with Chicago investigators to probe if a connection between the killings exist.

In 2018, two men — Eliyahu Moscowitz and Douglass Watts — were killed within 36 hours of each other. Both men were shot in the head while out walking. The deaths became known as the Rodgers Park murders, and surveillance footage showing a suspect walking with a limp convinced police the individual may have killed both men.

Police in Chicago began referring to the man as the "Duck Walk Killer." The suspect in those murders is still at large.

In Stockton, police believe that may have linked six murders based on ballistic tests and surveillance videos. Each of the victims was shot, and despite the fact that some of the murders took place 70 miles apart, police think the same person may be behind the shootings.

Five of the victims were Hispanic men between the ages of 21 and 54, leaving the community worried that they may be the preferred targets of the killer.