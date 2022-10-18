Stockton serial killer suspect charged with three alleged ‘ghost gun’ murders

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Stockton serial killer suspect has been charged with three murders using a “ghost gun” after being caught allegedly “hunting” his next victim in the California city.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested after a surveillance team stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning as police claim he was targetting another victim.

He was charged with three counts of murder on Tuesday, and the district attorney said she expects to add charges in two other murders in Stockton, as well as one attempted murder.

Investigators believe that a serial killer is responsible for six killings between April 2021 and 27 September 2022.

A killing in Oakland has been linked to the case, but the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has not confirmed if charges will be brought against the suspect there.

Mr Brownlee is also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A public defender representing the suspect requested that he is arraigned on 14 November during his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Mr Brownlee, who reportedly remained unemotional during his appearance, was ordered to be held without bail.