Stockton serial killer suspect charged with three alleged ‘ghost gun’ murders
The Stockton serial killer suspect has been charged with three murders using a “ghost gun” after being caught allegedly “hunting” his next victim in the California city.
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested after a surveillance team stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning as police claim he was targetting another victim.
He was charged with three counts of murder on Tuesday, and the district attorney said she expects to add charges in two other murders in Stockton, as well as one attempted murder.
Investigators believe that a serial killer is responsible for six killings between April 2021 and 27 September 2022.
A killing in Oakland has been linked to the case, but the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has not confirmed if charges will be brought against the suspect there.
Mr Brownlee is also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
A public defender representing the suspect requested that he is arraigned on 14 November during his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Mr Brownlee, who reportedly remained unemotional during his appearance, was ordered to be held without bail.
