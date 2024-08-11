Support truly

A 78-year-old who was knocked down and robbed of his Cane Corso puppy earlier this week was reunited with the dog in a heartwarming scene, according to Minneapolis police.

“A kind person who purchased the puppy saw the story and contacted MPD to coordinate the return of the puppy,” the MPD wrote on Facebook on Friday. “The kindness of others is always a wonderful response to violence. Check out the smile of the owner when he was reunited with his canine companion.”

Authorities said the puppy was returned to the owner by the person who bought it after it was taken. They saw a story about the theft and returned it to the rightful owner.

On August 5, an unidentified person knocked down the senior and took the dog on the 1800 block of 3rd Ave South in Minneapolis.

A man holds a puppy and smiles after Minneapolis police returned the stolen canine on August 9, 2024. ( Minneapolis police )

Police say they’re still looking for information about the case, and asked for help identifying multiple people with potential links to the case, including a youth photographed on public transportation holding the puppy, and three people captured on surveillance video in a convenience store.

A woman who said she is the teen’s mother responded to the post, according to Minnesota-based outlet Bring Me The News.

"My 14-year-old child should not be in jail for finding a puppy," she said, adding, “He did not assault anybody or hit anybody."

Another commenter said she knew another woman seen in the video, and denied she was involved in the robbery either.

“I know this woman in the picture and she had nothing to do with it!” the commenter wrote. “She couldn’t hurt anyone at all! She to loving and kind to people and animals! I know this for a fact! I talk to her everyday!”

So far, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in the case.