Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strip club robbed of more than $25,000 - mostly in $1 bills

Police arrested Jontay Goode, an employee of Cadillac Lounge, for the robbery

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 20 July 2022 18:39
<p>A Rhode island strip club was robbed at gunpoint of more than $25,000 - mostly in $1 bills</p>

A Rhode island strip club was robbed at gunpoint of more than $25,000 - mostly in $1 bills

(WPRI)

A Rhode island strip club was robbed at gunpoint of more than $25,000 -- mostly in $1 bills.

An 83-year-old manager at the Cadillac Lounge in Providence was preparing to open when an armed robber walked in and demanded he hand over cash.

The manager gave him the $3,500 he had in his hands then $22,000 from a safe in singles that customers at the club use to tip the dancers.

Police say that the robber wore a blue jumpsuit and a Halloween mask of a white bald man.

Club owner Dick Shappy said that it appeared that the robber knew the layout and routine of the club, including where the safe was located.

“Twenty-two thousand dollars in ones is very heavy,” Mr Shappy told WRPI, before adding that the robber grabbed the money, put it in a bag and headed out of the back door towards train tracks.

“He took all the ones, I could hear him stacking them into the big bag he had,” added manager Ed Imondi.

Jontay Goode, 30, arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery

(WPRI)

“Obviously, he knew we had a lot of money in there. He loaded up the bag and said ‘that’s it, don’t turn around. I’m leaving.’”

Providence police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested Jontay Goode, 30, on a charge of first-degree robbery. Mr Goode was an employee of the Cadillac Lounge, WPRI-TV reported.

The outlet also noted that all of the stolen cash was recovered.

During a court appearance Tuesday, Mr Goode entered no plea and was held without bail. He will reappear in court on 26 July.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in