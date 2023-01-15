School district steps up security after 6-year-old shot teacher in shocking incident

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The school board in Newport News, Virginia, where a six-year-old shot a teacher during class, has said that they will buy and install 90 metal detectors across its schools.

Superintendent Dr George Parker III said during a town hall meeting with parents that the boy’s backpack had been searched ahead of the shooting.

He added that the Richneck Elementary School student was late to class on 6 January and that his bag was searched after it was reported that he may have a firearm, but the individual who looked through the bag found no weapon.

Teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot a few hours later. The school district didn’t reveal who looked through the bag or how they were tipped off about the weapon.

“We have determined through our investigation that a school employee was notified of a possible firearm at Richneck Elementary before the shooting occurred,” police told ABC News. “The Newport News Police Department was not notified of this information prior to the incident.”

The department added that they “cannot release any further information at this time because of the ongoing investigation”.

The student is accused of intentionally shooting Ms Zwerner with a 9mm Taurus pistol. The firearm was reportedly bought legally by the child’s mother.

The teacher was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The school district has said that metal detectors will be placed in every school.

The chair of the board, Lisa Surles-Law, said during a press briefing that the first walk-through detectors for students, staff, and visitors will be put in place at Richneck Elementary.

The district received funding from the city and also used part of the school budget to buy the detectors.

Ms Surles-Law said it remains unclear when Richneck will open back up.

The district will also strengthen its protocol for how it approaches violence at its schools, which includes putting in place a safety stand down as well as looking at records of student behaviour and discipline, the chair added, according to ABC News.