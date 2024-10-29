Student stabbed to death by classmate on Texas high school campus

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death with a “large knife” when two students got into a fight at a Texas high school.

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for a stabbing on Tuesday lunchtime and when paramedics arrived at Manor Senior High School they discovered an injured male student.

Officials say that first responders tried to resuscitate the victim who was later pronounced dead. No other details, including the identities of the students involved, were released. The alleged assailant was not injured

School officials ended classes early and students were picked up in the early afternoon. Buses started transporting children who normally take the bus home. The school was put on a lockdown, which has now been lifted.

Officials announced classes for Wednesday and Thursday would be canceled.

The Manor Police Department said the incident was isolated and is under investigation by the Manor Independent School District and police department.

Dr Robert Sormani, the school district’s superintendent, said in a written statement: “This loss is devastating for our entire community, and our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who knew him. We know that words cannot ease the pain, and we are all grieving together.”

He said the district decided to cancel classes to allow students to process the loss. Counselors will be available for students on Wednesday at Manor Early College and Thursday at the high school.

“It is important that everyone feels safe and heard during this time, and our team will be here to help,” Sormani wrote. A decision about whether to cancel classes on Friday and extracurricular activities will be announced later.

“We understand that this situation raises concerns, and we will also be reviewing the security on campuses. Our priority is to be present for all students and staff as we navigate this difficult time together,” he said.