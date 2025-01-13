81-year-old substitute teacher caught watching porn in class, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A substitute teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught watching porn while teaching class at a Houston high school last week.

Kenneth Hartley, 81, was charged with displaying harmful material to a minor after a spokesperson for Klein Oak High School said he was caught “viewing inappropriate material on a personal device during class,” according to court documents obtained by KPRC.

Video footage from inside the classroom where Hartley was teaching on Friday, shows the teacher sitting behind a desk where his students accused him of “intentionally” showing a video of people engaged in “deviant sexual intercourse,” court documents state.

open image in gallery Kenneth Hartley, 81, was fired and arrested after allegedly watching porn in class ( KPRC )

The students reported the incident to school administrators, and the substitute teacher was immediately removed from the classroom.

A spokesperson for the Klein Independent School District (Klein ISD) told KPRC that Hartley has been taken off the substitute list and that he will never be allowed to work at the high school again.

Hartley has been certified since 1966, records show.

“The former substitute has been terminated and will never work in Klein ISD again,” according to a statement provided by the school district.

“Klein ISD police still have the former substitute in custody, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office has accepted charges. Klein ISD will also report the former substitute to all appropriate agencies.”

Hartley was arrested and charged with displaying harmful material to a minor. The misdemeanor charge carries a possible one-year jail sentence if convicted.

Hartley was released from jail on a $100 bond.