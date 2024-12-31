The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have formally identified the vwoman who was set on fire and burned to death on a New York City subway car last week, as a 61-year-old New Jersey resident.

Debrina Kawam, of Toms River, New Jersey, was was sleeping inside a train car at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, in Brooklyn, on December 22, when the horrific incident occurred.

Authorities previously said they were using forensics and video surveillance to identify the victim, who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn, but named her on Tuesday.

Sebastian Zapeta is facing state murder charges over the harrowing attack, with a criminal complaint alleging that the 33-year-old used a shirt to fan the flames. After setting the fire, Zapeta then sat on a bench on the platform and watched as the woman burned, have prosecutors alleged.

Police took Zapeta into custody while he was riding a train on the same line later that day, after three high schoolers called 911 after recognizing the him in an image put out by the force.

Zapeta told investigators that he had drunk a lot of liquor and did not know what had happened. However, he did identify himself in photos and surveillance video showing the fire being lit.

Kawam was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zapeta faces one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said at a press conference that the full indictment against Zapeta will remain under seal until he is arraigned on the new charges on January 7.

A Brooklyn address for him released by police after his arrest matched a shelter that provides housing and substance abuse support.

Federal immigration officials said that the Guatemalan citizen, was previously deported in 2018 but returned to the U.S. illegally sometime after that.

On Friday, Zapeta waived his right to a court appearance and will remain jailed at New York’s Rikers Island complex ahead of his arraignment next month.

More follows ...