Heather Mack, the woman convicted in 2015 of killing her mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase, will be released from her Indonesian jail next month, three years ahead of schedule, her lawyer said on Monday.

“Her sentence will be completed in October... and then she’ll be completely free,” Ms Mack’s attorney, Yulius Benyamin Seran, told AFP .

This is a breaking news story. More to follow