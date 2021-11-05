A pregnant woman begged for her life, and that of her unborn child, just before she was shot in a shocking Alabama killing.

Summer Tatum died after being shot twice in the head following a row with her husband, Hunter Tatum. He has since been charged with the murder of his wife and their son.

The 26-year-old, who was five months pregnant when she was killed, was taken to Montgomery hospital after police responded to an emergency call on October 18 and found her unresponsive in the couple’s bedroom.

Doctors performed an emergency delivery of her baby boy, but neither Ms Tatum nor the baby, who her family later said was named Everett, survived the attack, according to WSFA.

During a court hearing on Thursday, investigator Wesley Clark said security footage from the couple’s home showed Ms Tatum pleading with her husband before two shots were fired.

“I’ll stay, I’ll stay. I’ll do anything you want,” Mr Clark said Ms Tatum could be heard saying. She begged: “Don’t hurt me, please, don’t hurt our baby, please don’t hurt our baby.”

“No. Get away from me,” Mr Tatum responded, according to Mr Clark’s testimony.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports prosecutors said the couple rowed after Ms Tatum had discovered her husband was cheating on her, and had packed her bags ready to leave him. In a previous hearing, officials said Ms Tatum, who had cerebral palsy, was turned away and on her knees when she was shot.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Speaks told the judge Mr Tatum had committed a “cold-blooded execution of his six months pregnant wife. His disabled, six months pregnant wife. It doesn’t get any more violent that that”.

Police retrieved video and audio from three cameras at the Tatums’ home and footage footage from a neighbor’s residence.

Mr Clark told the court that a security camera that pointed at the couple’s bedroom showed the aftermath of the killing.

“You can see what appears to be Mr Tatum dragging the victim across the floor after two gunshots,” Mr Clark said.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson, Mr Tatum called 911 after the shooting but did nothing else to help his dying wife.

The case may be continued to a grand jury, and the charges against him could be increased to capital murder, according to Mr Robinson.