Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.

Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.

Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.

“I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question,” the actress, who has appeared in The Hunger Games, The Neon Demon and Antebellum, tweeted afterwards.

Actor Jena Malone was one of the witnesses who allegedly saw the dog being abused (NBCLA)

“I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner.”

Another witness said the man was “definitely abusing the dog”.

“We were all witness to that.”

Before police arrived on the scene, the man told an NBCLA cameraman the dog belonged to his mother and “should obey me”.

“He’s alright. There’s nothing wrong with him,” the man said.

The dog appeared to be OK after its ordeal (NBCLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the man, who they have not named, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

According to NBCLA, no charges have been filed against the onlookers.

The dog was taken by animal control, and appeared to be in good condition.

The Independent has contacted the LAPD seeking more information.